ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons snatch liquor bottles from Tasmac bar staff at gun-point

December 11, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:47 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The KG Chavadi police are on the lookout for three persons who had allegedly threatened staff of a Tasmac bar at an isolated location, which was sealed a few months ago, to part with three bottles of liquor in their possession by brandishing a pistol, early Sunday morning.

The trio had escaped in a car. The bar was sealed since the tender duration had expired, and the staff were residing close by. The police are scrutinising the CCTV footage. No complaint has been lodged so far, police sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US