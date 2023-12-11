HamberMenu
Three persons snatch liquor bottles from Tasmac bar staff at gun-point

December 11, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:47 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The KG Chavadi police are on the lookout for three persons who had allegedly threatened staff of a Tasmac bar at an isolated location, which was sealed a few months ago, to part with three bottles of liquor in their possession by brandishing a pistol, early Sunday morning.

The trio had escaped in a car. The bar was sealed since the tender duration had expired, and the staff were residing close by. The police are scrutinising the CCTV footage. No complaint has been lodged so far, police sources said.

