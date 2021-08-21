Three persons killed in road accident

A couple and their relative, a 10-year-old girl, were killed in an accident at Gajalnaickenpatty on the Namakkal – Salem National Highway on Friday night.

Pasupathi (30) of Adi Dravidar Colony in Thirumalaigiri was married to Karthika (28) and had a six-year-old son and three-year-old daughter. The couple left their children at home and went to Pasupathi’s sister’s house at Pudupatti in Rasipuram on a two-wheeler. While returning, they took Pasupathi sister’s daughter Mohanapriya with them.

While nearing Gajalnaickenpatty, a lorry moving ahead of them suddenly stopped and the two-wheeler hit the rear side of the lorry. In the impact, the three fell onto their right side on the national highway. At the same time, another lorry proceeding from Namakkal to Salem ran over them. The three died on the spot.

Salem Rural DSP Thaiyal Nayakee and the Mallur police inspected the spot and held inquiries. The bodies were shifted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital. A search is on for the lorry driver. The Mallur police registered a case.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem.