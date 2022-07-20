Three persons held under Goondas Act in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur City Police on Tuesday invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against three persons, who were involved in a series of crimes.

According to the police, K. Suresh Kumar was murdered by his friends over previous enmity on June 3. The Nallur Police arrested A. Mohanraj (28) a native of Tiruppur, M. Manikandan (26) a native of Madurai, S. Guna (23) and R. Arivu Prakash (26) both natives of Dindigul, and G. Praveen Kumar (23) a native of Erode.

Among the five arrested, Mohanraj and Arivu Prakash were already booked under Goondas Act on July 7 as there were many cases pending against them.

During the investigation, the police found that the other three accused were also involved in criminal activities and cases have been registered against them in police stations across the State.

Based on the recommendations of City Police Commissioner A.G. Babu, the police invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against the three for one year and served their detention orders at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

Since January 2022, the Tiruppur city police have detained 58 persons, who were involved in a series of offences under the Goondas Act.