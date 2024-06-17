Three persons from Kerala arrested for attempt to traffic tribal children in Gudalur

Three persons from Kerala were arrested by the Gudalur police on Sunday for allegedly trying to employ minor tribal children for household work in Gudalur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three persons were identified as T. Mubarish Lal, Y. Sunira Kuriyan and I. Byrusa, all from Malappuram district in Kerala.

According to police, one of the alleged victims, a minor tribal girl in Kunkumoola village in Srimadurai taluk, had been working as a domestic help in the house of the main accused, Mubarish Lal, before returning to the village. Sunira Kuriyan, who lived in the same area as the victims, is alleged to have coaxed Lal into returning to the village and convincing the girl to return as a domestic help to his home.

ADVERTISEMENT

All three persons attempted to lure minor girls who had discontinued school into leaving with them, promising them work in houses in Kerala. They are also said to have offered each child ₹5,000 as monthly salary to the parents.

A few villagers noticed the trio and detained them before informing the local police, who arrived at the spot and began investigations. Police said Lal had reneged on the salary he had promised to pay one of the girls who had previously worked in his home and had returned home to her village.

The police registered a case against all three accused under sections 370 (child trafficking) and various sections of the Child Labour Act and remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.