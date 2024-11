Three persons drowned after a car fell into a lake in Bagalur on Thursday.

The victims Mahesh, Lingdow and Yogeshwaran, employees of a private unit in Hosur were in the car when it crashed into the Venkatarayapuram lake. The three were trapped inside the car and drowned. The bodies were recovered by Bagalur police and sent for autopsy to Hosur government hospital.

