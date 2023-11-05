Three persons die in accident in Namakkal

November 05, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Namakkal

Three persons were killed in an accident in Namakkal on Sunday. V. Ragunathan (41) of Periyar Nagar in Anthiyur was a forester at Kolli Hills in Namakkal district. On Saturday night, Ragunathan, along with C. Selvakumar (38) of Ariyur Nadu in Kolli Hills, and S. Rajan (40) of Vilavancode in Kanniyakumari district, headed to Salem in a jeep. When they reached the Molapalayam bus stand around 12.15 a.m., the vehicle went out of control and collided with a bus shelter. All the tree died on the spot. The Belukurichi police sent the bodies to Rasipuram Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

