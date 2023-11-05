HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three persons die in accident in Namakkal

November 05, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were killed in an accident in Namakkal on Sunday. V. Ragunathan (41) of Periyar Nagar in Anthiyur was a forester at Kolli Hills in Namakkal district. On Saturday night, Ragunathan, along with C. Selvakumar (38) of Ariyur Nadu in Kolli Hills, and S. Rajan (40) of Vilavancode in Kanniyakumari district, headed to Salem in a jeep. When they reached the Molapalayam bus stand around 12.15 a.m., the vehicle went out of control and collided with a bus shelter. All the tree died on the spot. The Belukurichi police sent the bodies to Rasipuram Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.