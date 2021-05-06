Three patients die waiting in ambulances at Salem GH

Three COVID-19 patients, who were waiting at the triage zone of Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, died late Tuesday evening, according to sources.

The patients collapsed before they could be shifted to COVID-19 block.

According to doctors, the patients included a 30-year-old woman and two men aged above 40 years.

The Salem GH is the tertiary care centre for COVID-19 treatment in the district and besides patients from its vicinity, patients from far ends of the district including Thalaivasal and Attur for triaging after testing positive for COVID-19.

The hospital is also receiving patients referred from private hospitals in critical condition." The COVID-19 block is operating in full capacity and patients are being referred to the Hospital from private hospitals without first confirming bed availability here", Dean R.Murugeshan had said.

According to doctors, patients are brought to the hospital in critical condition and though they are attended to in ambulances, they could be shifted to the block only once a bed becomes available.

The Salem GH is now working on increasing its bed strength with oxygen facilities to take in more patients. It has designated 800 beds for COVID-19 treatment with oxygen supply through pipe or cylinders and is operating at full capacity, Dr. Murugeshan said.