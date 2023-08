Three pairs of train services amalgamated and to run as Mayiladuthurai – Salem–Mayiladuthurai daily express

August 23, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST

The railway board has approved amalgamation of three pairs of train services that will run as Mayiladuthurai– Salem – Mayiladuthurai daily express from August 28.

A release from Salem Railway Division said Train No.06413 / 06414 Mayiladuturai – Tiruchi – Mayiladuturai Express Special Trains, Train No.06881 / 06882 Tiruchi – Karur – Tiruchi Express Special Trains and Train No.06852 / 06851 Karur – Salem – Karur Express Special Trains will run as one pair of express trains between Mayiladuturai – Salem.

Accordingly, Train No.16811 / 16812 Mayiladuturai – Salem – Mayiladuturai Daily Express Trains will commence service from August 28. The train will have 10 general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

Train No. 16811 will depart from Mayiladuturai at 6.20 a.m. and reach Salem Railway Junction at 1.45 p.m. Likewise, Train No. 16812 will depart from Salem Railway Junction at 2.05 p.m. and reach Mayiladuturai at 9.40 p.m., the release added.