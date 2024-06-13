Three organ donations at NMCH in six months

Organs from three brain-dead patients have been harvested at Namakkal Medical College Hospital (NMCH) in the past six months.

Speaking to reporters, K. Santha Arul Mozhi, Dean of NMCH, stated that after the construction of NMCH at a cost of ₹348 crores, the hospital began operations on its new campus in December 2023. NMCH received a license for organ harvesting from brain-dead patients in September 2022. In January 2024, organs were harvested from two brain-dead patients, aged 75 and 65. On June 10, organs were harvested from a 30-year-old brain-dead patient. The dean highlighted that three organ donations have been performed at NMCH in the past six months.