ADVERTISEMENT

Three omni buses with Nagaland registration detained for flouting deadline for re-registration

Published - June 19, 2024 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Transport authorities detained three omni buses with Nagaland registration due to non-compliance with June 17 deadline announced by the State Government to re-register their vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspecting teams had found that these vehicles had misused the All India Tourist Permit, which is meant for bulk bookings by tourists and for events, for transporting passengers.

The buses will remain in the custody of the authorities until further instructions are issued by the head office, it is learnt.

Officials said they have been issuing instructions to passengers to avoid travelling in buses registered in other States until their re-registration in Tamil Nadu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US