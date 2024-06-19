GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three omni buses with Nagaland registration detained for flouting deadline for re-registration

Published - June 19, 2024 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Transport authorities detained three omni buses with Nagaland registration due to non-compliance with June 17 deadline announced by the State Government to re-register their vehicles.

Inspecting teams had found that these vehicles had misused the All India Tourist Permit, which is meant for bulk bookings by tourists and for events, for transporting passengers.

The buses will remain in the custody of the authorities until further instructions are issued by the head office, it is learnt.

Officials said they have been issuing instructions to passengers to avoid travelling in buses registered in other States until their re-registration in Tamil Nadu.

