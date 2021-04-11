Coimbatore

Three of family killed in accident near Tiruppur

The mangled remains of the car after it met with an accident at Kamanaickenpalayam in Tiruppur district on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Three of a family, who were travelling to Bengaluru, were killed when their vehicle collided with a lorry at Kamanaickenpalayam in Tiruppur district on Sunday. The lorry also hit another car.

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police said that the person, who drove the lorry, was under the influence of alcohol.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as C. Karthikeyan (35) from Vallakundapuram near Dhali, his wife Saranya (30) and daughter Kanika (6).

The police said that the lorry driver Kathiravan lost control of the vehicle which hit Karthikeyan’s car that came from the opposite side. The lorry also hit another car that came behind Karthikeyan’s car.

Those who travelled in the second car escaped unhurt, said the police.

The bodies of the three were shifted to the Government Hospital, Palladam.

The Kamanaickenpalayam police have registered a case in this connection.

