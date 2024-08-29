ADVERTISEMENT

Three of family attempt to end lives in Salem

Published - August 29, 2024 07:40 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Three members of a family tried to end their lives on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Ranjith Kumar (30), a resident of Surapalli near Jalakandapuram, was working in a borewell equipment shop in Namakkal district.

Owner of the shop Dinesh Kumar found that Ranjith had allegedly diverted ₹4 crore from the shop and transferred the amount to the accounts of his father and mother. Mr. Kumar lodged a complaint with the Namakkal District Crime Branch police who questioned Ranjith and his parents on Tuesday and sent them back home after inquiry.

On Thursday, nearby residents found that they had tried to end their lives and admitted them to Salem Government Hospital. They are said to be out of danger. The Jalakandapuram police registered a case and are investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US