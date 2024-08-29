GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three of family attempt to end lives in Salem

Published - August 29, 2024 07:40 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Three members of a family tried to end their lives on Thursday.

S. Ranjith Kumar (30), a resident of Surapalli near Jalakandapuram, was working in a borewell equipment shop in Namakkal district.

Owner of the shop Dinesh Kumar found that Ranjith had allegedly diverted ₹4 crore from the shop and transferred the amount to the accounts of his father and mother. Mr. Kumar lodged a complaint with the Namakkal District Crime Branch police who questioned Ranjith and his parents on Tuesday and sent them back home after inquiry.

On Thursday, nearby residents found that they had tried to end their lives and admitted them to Salem Government Hospital. They are said to be out of danger. The Jalakandapuram police registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

