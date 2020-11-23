Three of a family washed away in Cauvery river

Dharmapuri

23 November 2020 00:07 IST

A woman and her two children were washed away in River Cauvery at Alampadi near Hogenekkal here.

While the woman’s body has been retrieved, search is on for the children.

According to police, Riyazudeen of Salem visited Hogenekkal with his wife Abitha (38) and children Fathima (14) and Rabaz (9) on Sunday. They ventured into the river for bathing at Alampadi. As they moved deep into the river, Abitha and children were washed away. After Riyazudeen’s attempts to rescue them went in vain, he reported to Hogenekkal police.

Police, and fire and rescue services personnel launched a search operation and recovered the body of Abitha.