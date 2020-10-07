Three of a family washed away in canal near Palladam

Fire service personnel have launched search operations

Three members of a family, including a 12-year-old girl, were washed away in the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) Canal near Palladam in Tiruppur district on Tuesday.

According to the police, the three were identified as Devi, 18, her husband Sethupathi, 23 and her younger sister Saranya, 12. The three, along with the mother of the sisters, visited a temple near the canal to celebrate the girl’s 12th birthday on Tuesday afternoon.

After the temple visit, Sethupathi decided to take a dip in the PAP canal as the other three were waiting nearby. However, the girl accidentally fell into the canal and was washed away. This prompted her elder sister and the husband to follow her but they were also washed away in the water’s current, the police said.

Upon receiving information, the Kamanaickenpalayam police and personnel from Palladam Fire and Rescue Station reached the spot on Tuesday evening. Palladam Deputy Superintendent of Police K.C. Ramachandren visited the spot too, and fire service personnel commenced search operations.

An official from the Palladam Fire Station said a team comprising seven personnel were involved in the ongoing search operations. Kamanaickenpalayam police have registered a case.