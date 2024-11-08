ADVERTISEMENT

Three of a family killed in an accident in Krishnagiri

Published - November 08, 2024 08:39 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Three of a family were killed in an accident, after a two-wheeler plunged down a 10 feet drop near Jawalagiri on Thursday.

The victims Nagaraj, his wife Rathnamma and their son Naveen were on a two-wheeler between Nellumara agraharam and Marthotti village near Jawalagiri forests when the accident took place.

The two-wheeler that Nagaraj rode with his family as pillion riders, lost control and went off a steep curve plunging down a drop. The three were killed on the spot. Thally police recovered their bodies.

