Three of a family killed in accident

Three members of a family, including a couple, were killed as a car collided with a truck parked on national highway near Vellakoil in Tiruppur district in the early hours of Saturday.
The police said that the deceased were identified as Mayilsamy (39), his wife Indhu (27) and his mother Kowsalya (60). The couple’s 12-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter along with Mayilsamy’s sister Kalaivani (35), who were also travelling in the car, escaped with injuries.
A resident of Singanallur in Coimbatore, Mayilsamy along with his family was travelling to Thanjavur.
The truck carrying cardboard boxes broke down on the highway and the truck driver parked it at Olapalayam, near Vellakoil.
The three deceased were killed on the spot due to the impact of the collision. The truck driver Babu absconded from the spot following the incident.
Vellakoil police registered a case against Babu under Sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and efforts were on to arrest him.
