Three of a family found dead near Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

05 November 2020 12:42 IST

Police said the 50-year-old, his wife and their daughter had ended their lives due to debt

Three persons of a family were found dead at their house on Thursday morning at Vadavalli in Coimbatore.

The police, quoting a surviving member of the family, said they ended their lives due to debts. The deceased have been identified as R. Sivamurugan (50) from Leprosy Colony at Vadavalli, his wife Vairarani (40) and their daughter Yuvasree (22).

While the three persons were found poisoned, the couple’s younger daughter, aged 19, did not take the extreme step, said the police.

According to the police, Sivamurugan used to sell milk. He had reportedly incurred losses from some other ventures before entering the milk business. He had also lent money to a few known persons and relatives who allegedly failed to return it on time, the police said.

Neighbours came to know about the deaths from the 19-year-old girl around 6 a.m. and they alerted the Vadavalli police. The girl told the police that the incident took place after 5 a.m.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortems.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050