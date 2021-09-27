Three of a family found dead in Salem

Salem

27 September 2021 00:12 IST

The deceased include two children, aged nine and five

A 33-year-old man and his two children were found dead in a mango grove near Sankari here on Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as Murugan (33), a cook at an eatery near Kuppanur here, and his children Srinivasan (9), and Krishnapriya (5).

According to the police, Murugan and his family were living in the workers’ quarters next to the dhaba. Recently, he suffered burns and was under rest. On Saturday evening, Murugan left home along with children and did not return. A few hours later, he sent a video message to his wife Murugeshwari and other relatives in which the children were seen dead. Murugan reportedly killed himself after sending the message, police said. Murugeshwari and the dhaba owner lodged a complaint at the Sankari police in the early hours of Sunday. Police recovered the bodies from a farm near Sankari on Sunday evening. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Helpline

Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.