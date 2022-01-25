Three of a family found dead in Namakkal

Three members of a family died by suicide near Tiruchengode here on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Venkatachalam (55), his wife Nilambal (50) and daughter Shalini (17), studying Class 12.

The police said Venkatachalam owned a weaving mill at Vayakad in Kumaramangalam and he had given it on lease. He also ran a finance business.

Venkatachalam's elder daughter Preethi lives with her husband at Rasipuram. On Tuesday evening, Preethi tried to reach family members over phone and since there was no response, she asked her cousin Saran to check upon them, the police said.

Saran found the house locked and when he checked through the window, he saw Nilambal dead.

Saran broke open the door along with neighbours and found Venkatachalam also dead.

Shalini’s body was found in another part of the house, the police said.

On information, the police rushed to the spot. Senior police officials visited the place. The Tiruchengode police have registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.)