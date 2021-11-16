Three of a family found dead at Perundurai

Erode

16 November 2021 23:31 IST

Three persons of a family were found dead at their home in Perundurai here on Tuesday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Mallika (60) of Vettuvampalayam, her daughter Amudha (30), and grand daughter Dhananya (9). Amudha married Vadivel 10 years ago and following a dispute, she was living with her mother.

She was working as a teacher in a private school and her daughter was studying in Class V.

Police said that Mallika’s second daughter Poovizhi (28) left home to marry a man of her choice and the family was upset over this. On Tuesday, they did not open the front door for long. Neighbours broke into the house and found the three dead.

The police recovered the bodies and sent them to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai for post-mortem.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050).