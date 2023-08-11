Three of a family electrocuted in Dharmapuri

August 11, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Three persons of the same family were electrocuted near Karimangalam in Dharmapuri district on Friday.

The accident occurred in Odaichakarai village of Thindal panchayat, when one of the victims had attempted to pick up a fallen wire tied to a tree. According to the police, the victim, Madammal (60) had picked up a wire that had snapped from a lamppost near her house. Her son Perumal (33)and his aunt and Madammal’s sister -in-law Saroja (50), who rushed to her rescue were also electrocuted.

The bodies were retrieved, and the Karimangalam police have registered a case..