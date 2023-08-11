HamberMenu
Three of a family electrocuted in Dharmapuri

Police said the incident occurred in Odaichakarai village, when a 60-year-old woman attempted to pick up a snapped wire near her home, and her son and sister-in-law tried to rescue her

August 11, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons of the same family were electrocuted near Karimangalam in Dharmapuri district on Friday.

The accident occurred in Odaichakarai village of Thindal panchayat, when one of the victims had attempted to pick up a fallen wire tied to a tree. According to the police, the victim, Madammal (60) had picked up a wire that had snapped from a lamppost near her house. Her son Perumal (33)and his aunt and Madammal’s sister -in-law Saroja (50), who rushed to her rescue were also electrocuted.

The bodies were retrieved, and the Karimangalam police have registered a case..

