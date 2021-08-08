Three of a family die of electrocution near Uthangarai

Three persons, including a three-year-old girl, died of electrocution at their residence near Uthangarai here.

The police identified the deceased as Mahalakshmi (25), her mother Indira (52) and daughter Avanthika (3).

According to the police, Indira was electrocuted while hanging clothes in an iron wire in front of her house. As she was holding Avanthika at that time, the child also suffered electric shock. Hearing their cries, Mahalakshmi rushed outside to rescue them and she too was electrocuted.

Neighbours found the three unconscious and alerted the TNEB and the police.

TNEB officials reportedly suspended power supply in the region and Singarapettai police recovered the bodies for autopsy. Singarapettai police have registered a case.

According to police, the area received severe rain on Saturday and the walls of the house were damp. Due to poor maintenance of power lines in the house, electricity had passed through the iron wire and turned it into live wire.