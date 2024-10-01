Three of a family die in accident in Salem

Three members of a family died in an accident near Mallur in Salem district on Tuesday (October 1, 2024).

S. Sennan (65), a resident of Kamarajar Colony in Thippampatti near Panamarathupatti, was a farmer. He decided to go to Samayapuram Mariamman temple by bus. Based on the plan, on Tuesday around 7 a.m., he, along with his second daughter V. Sudha (38), a resident of Vellalagundam near Vazhapadi and her son V. Vishnu (12), who was studying class VII at a government in the same village, headed to Mallur in a moped to park the moped in a bike stand. While they crossed the Salem-Namakkal National Highway near Mallur, a speeding truck headed to Namakkal from Salem hit the moped.

In the accident, the trio were threwn away from the moped and sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. On information, Mallur police rushed to the spot and sent the three bodies to Salem Government Hospital for a post-mortem. The police registered a case and detained the truck driver, Sundrarajan for investigation.