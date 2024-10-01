GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three of a family die in accident in Salem

Published - October 01, 2024 02:38 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Three members of a family died in an accident near Mallur in Salem district on Tuesday (October 1, 2024).

S. Sennan (65), a resident of Kamarajar Colony in Thippampatti near Panamarathupatti, was a farmer. He decided to go to Samayapuram Mariamman temple by bus. Based on the plan, on Tuesday around 7 a.m., he, along with his second daughter V. Sudha (38), a resident of Vellalagundam near Vazhapadi and her son V. Vishnu (12), who was studying class VII at a government in the same village, headed to Mallur in a moped to park the moped in a bike stand. While they crossed the Salem-Namakkal National Highway near Mallur, a speeding truck headed to Namakkal from Salem hit the moped.

In the accident, the trio were threwn away from the moped and sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. On information, Mallur police rushed to the spot and sent the three bodies to Salem Government Hospital for a post-mortem. The police registered a case and detained the truck driver, Sundrarajan for investigation.

Published - October 01, 2024 02:38 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.