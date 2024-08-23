ADVERTISEMENT

Three of a family die in accident at Uthangarai

Published - August 23, 2024 08:52 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons of a family from Bengaluru were killed and four others critically injured in a collision involving a car and a pick-up van near Singarapettai at Uthangarai in Krishnagiri on Friday.

The victims were part of a engagement party that was visiting relatives in Thiruvannamalai. According to the police, the victims from Rajaji Nagar in Bengaluru were travelling in an SUV when a pick-up van from the opposite direction collided with their vehicle. Seenu(22), Paapathiammal (55), and Shamila (20) were killed on the spot, while four others were critically injured. The victims were referred to a Bengaluru hospital. The driver of the pick-up fled from the spot.

