Three of a family commit suicide

A man, his son and daughter committed suicide in their house at Chinnakalipalayam in Mangalam near Palladam on Monday.

According to police, K. Durairaj (70) had two daughters Selvi aka Ambika (42) and Shanthi (37) and son Gopalakrishnan (39). Neighbours found Durairaj, Selvi and Gopalakrishnan hanging when they broke open the door on Monday afternoon. While the father and son were dead, they managed to rescue Selvi. She was taken to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where she died in the evening.

Police said that Gopalakrishnan met Shanthi, who was living with her family in Iduvai, a few hours before the suicide and gave her ₹ 30,000.

Though the exact cause of suicide is not known, police said that Selvi’s son committed suicide nearly a year ago and the family members were in mourning since then.

The Mangalam police filed a case based on Shanthi’s complaint. Those with suicidal tendencies may contact Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre at 044-24640050.