Three of a family booked for job fraud

Coimbatore

20 October 2020 23:26 IST

The District Crime Branch (DCB) of Coimbatore Rural Police on Monday booked a woman, her daughter and her son-in-law for allegedly duping a man of ₹ 65 lakh by promising to arrange a government job.

The case was registered against Stella Umarani of Periyar Nagar at Vadavalli, her son-in-law Joe Antony and daughter Teena based on a complaint lodged by Ashok Kumar of Seeranaickenpalayam.

As per Mr. Kumar’s complaint, he got acquainted with Umarani and Teena in 2017.

It said that Umarani, Teena and Antony, who have been doing business, claimed to have wide contacts in government departments and promised Mr. Kumar of arranging a government job.

According to Mr. Kumar, who owns a nursery school at Vadavalli, he transacted a sum of ₹ 65 lakh to the accused from his bank account on various dates between September 1, 2017 and July 15, 2019. He complained to DCB that the three failed to arrange him a job as promised besides not returning his money.

DCB booked the three accused for offences under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) read with 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

Officials said that efforts were being made to arrest the accused.