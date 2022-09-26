Three of a family attempt to end lives at Omalur in Salem

Three members of a family attempted to end their lives allegedly over mounting debts at Omalur here on Sunday.

According to the police, M. Sathishkumar (33) of Mamarathur Thinnapatti was working in a private company in Tiruchi. He had obained loans to the tune of several lakhs through various apps and did not repay it. Two days back, he resigned his job and returned to the village. On Saturday, he took his wife S. Divya (26) and son S. Pradeesh (5) to Omalur and checked into a lodge. The same night, they attempted to end lives and informed their relatives.

The relatives rushed to the lodge during the early hours of Sunday and rushed them to a private hospital at Omalur. The three are said to be out of danger. On information, the Omalur police conducted a inquiry at the hospital.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050.