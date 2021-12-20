Three of a family arrested for murder near Tiruppur

Tiruppur/Coimbatore

20 December 2021 23:56 IST

The Mangalam police in Tiruppur rural on Monday arrested three members of a family for murdering a 23-year-old youth late on Sunday.

C. Thangapandi (48), his wife T. Mahalakshmi (40) and their son T. Premkumar (20) from Karugampalayam village were arrested for murdering M. Karthik of Samalapuram near Palladam.

The police said the trio worked in a powerloom unit at Karugampalayam. Premkumar, an accused in a chain snatching case, had allegedly stolen roosters and chicken belonging to Karthik a few weeks ago.

Karthik came to Premkumar’s house late on Sunday and questioned him about his missing roosters and chicken. According to the police, the trio had a quarrel with Karthik and Premkumar stabbed him on his chest using a kitchen knife. Karthik died on the spot, said the police.

A team led by inspector P. Ravi arrested the three accused on Monday. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Man booked for murder

A 40-year-old man was booked by the Annur police on charges of murdering his father over a quarrel on Monday. The police said R. Kumar of J.J. Nagar near Annur was booked for murdering his father P. Ramasamy (65).

According to the police, Ramasamy had been selling spinach in residential areas. Kumar had been living with his father after getting separated from his wife.

The police said Kumar was addicted to alcohol and he often demanded money from his father to buy liquor. Kumar asked Ramasamy for money when the latter was about to leave for the market around 3.30 a.m. on Monday. As Ramasamy refused to give money, Kumar assaulted him with a trowel. He died on the spot.

Though Kumar tried to end his life, neighbours rescued him. While Kumar was admitted to the Government Hospital, Annur, with burns, the body of Ramasamy was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)

Man held for robbery

The Race Course police on Monday arrested a 43-year-old man on charges of robbing an elderly man of his gold chain at his residence on Avarampalayam Road on December 13. The police said S. Kannan of Venkatasamy Road at New Siddhapudur was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.