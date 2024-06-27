Three noon-meal centres in Krishnagiri bag ISO quality awards

Three noon-meal centres were conferred with ISO certification by a Chennai-based quality certification company. Quest Certificate Private Limited, Porur, Chennai has conferred ISO 9001:2015 on the three noon-meal centres for efficient management by way of good hygiene and sanitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The noon-meal centre at Velampatty Panchayat Union Elementary School in Kaveripattinam block; Athikanur Panchayat Union Elementary School in Mathur Union; and the Government municipal school on Kuppam road in Krishnagiri Panchayat Union were chosen for the awards fulfilling the criteria.

The three centres bagged the awards for being managed hygienically and under laudable sanitary conditions.

Earlier, the district Collector K. M. Sarayu handed over the awards to the coordinators of the centres.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.