Three noon-meal centres in Krishnagiri bag ISO quality awards

Published - June 27, 2024 09:22 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Three noon-meal centres were conferred with ISO certification by a Chennai-based quality certification company. Quest Certificate Private Limited, Porur, Chennai has conferred ISO 9001:2015 on the three noon-meal centres for efficient management by way of good hygiene and sanitation.

The noon-meal centre at Velampatty Panchayat Union Elementary School in Kaveripattinam block; Athikanur Panchayat Union Elementary School in Mathur Union; and the Government municipal school on Kuppam road in Krishnagiri Panchayat Union were chosen for the awards fulfilling the criteria.

The three centres bagged the awards for being managed hygienically and under laudable sanitary conditions.

Earlier, the district Collector K. M. Sarayu handed over the awards to the coordinators of the centres.

