GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three noon-meal centres in Krishnagiri bag ISO quality awards

Published - June 27, 2024 09:22 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Three noon-meal centres were conferred with ISO certification by a Chennai-based quality certification company. Quest Certificate Private Limited, Porur, Chennai has conferred ISO 9001:2015 on the three noon-meal centres for efficient management by way of good hygiene and sanitation.

The noon-meal centre at Velampatty Panchayat Union Elementary School in Kaveripattinam block; Athikanur Panchayat Union Elementary School in Mathur Union; and the Government municipal school on Kuppam road in Krishnagiri Panchayat Union were chosen for the awards fulfilling the criteria.

The three centres bagged the awards for being managed hygienically and under laudable sanitary conditions.

Earlier, the district Collector K. M. Sarayu handed over the awards to the coordinators of the centres.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.