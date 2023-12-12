Three noon-meal centres attached to government schools in Tiruppur granted ISO certification 

December 12, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Three noon-meal centres attached to government schools in Tiruppur district have been awarded ISO certification, which, officials believe, will create a ripple effect henceforth.

QUEST Certification, an independent assessment body accredited by NABCB (National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies) approved the certifications to the noon-meal centres attached to Jaivabai Municipal Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Tiruppur, Municipal Middle School at Palaniandavar Nagar in Udumalpet and Panchayat Union Elementary School at Kilvelampatti in Palladam block.

District Collector T. Christuraj handed over the ISO certifications to the heads of the schools on Monday.

These schools figure among the 100 schools that have undergone the certification process across the State, based on parameters that include presence of geyser for washing vessels, device for measuring temperature of cooked food, gas stove, screens on the windows for evading insects, and presence of a kitchen garden.

The ISO certification being a matter of pride would, for sure, motivate noon-meal centres across the district to measure up to the cleanliness parameters, Personal Assistant (to Collector) - Noon Meals, P. Hemalatha, said.

Vegetables and greens grown in the kitchen garden were meant to be utilised for enhancing the nutritional value of the food provided for the students, the official said.

In the three noon meal centres, the cooks had to secure certification to the effect that they were free of infectious disease.

Instructions have been issued to all the 1,404 noon-meal centres in the district to raise kitchen gardens with drumstick and papaya trees, vegetables such as tomato, and greens. “It is compulsory,” Ms. Hemalatha said.

The process for the ISO certification was initiated a few years ago. Since then, the noon-meal centres were equipped with weighing machines to measure the weight of egg, rice, dal and other provisions.

The nutritional value and food palatability were also factored in for the ISO certification.

“We believe that more number of government schools in the district will be motivated to secure the ISO certifications for their noon-meal centres,” Chief Educational Officer of Tiruppur district N. Geetha said.