ADVERTISEMENT

Three nominations filed in Erode, Salem and Namakkal constituencies

March 20, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - ERODE/SALEM/NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel stand guard outside the Erode Collectorate in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

As filing of nominations for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls commenced on Wednesday, a total of three candidates filed their nomination papers to contest in the parliamentary constituencies of Erode, Salem and Namakkal.

In Erode, R. ‘Minnal’ Murugesh, 55, an independent candidate, filed his papers to the Assistant Returning Officer and Revenue Divisional Officer M. Sathish Kumar while M. Ahmed Shahjahan, 54, representing Bismillah Makkal Katchi, filed his paper to the Returning Officer and District Collector R. Brindha Devi. In Namakkal, T. Ramesh, 43, submitted his paper to Returning Officer and Collector S. Uma.

Nominations can be filed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all days except on March 23 and 24 till March 27 while scrutiny will take place on March 28. Nominations can be withdrawn till March 30. Polling will take place on April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode / Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US