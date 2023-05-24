Three new police stations in Coimbatore to start functioning soon

May 24, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The new police stations allotted for Coimbatore city at Karumbukadai, Sundarapuram, and Kavundampalayam will start functioning soon

According to the Police Department, the new stations will function from two private buildings at Sundarapuram and Karumbukadai and a government building at Kavundampalayam. Jurisdiction limits for the new stations have been marked. Areas for patrols and other activities in these areas have also been identified.

As part of setting up the new stations, the State government will appoint inspectors and sub-inspectors. City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan has appointed 25 police personnel from the ranks of special sub-inspectors, head constables, grade-II constables and grade-I constables from the existing strength of the city police for the new stations.

It is learnt that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the new stations through videoconferencing.

According to Mr. Balakrishnan, the city police have sent a proposal to the Home Department, seeking to attach areas of the Coimbatore Corporation falling under the Thudiyalur and Vadavalli police stations to the jurisdiction of the city police. At present, these places under the Thudiyalur and Vadavalli police stations come under the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police. The proposal aims to bring places such as the Bharathiar University, the Government Law College, and the Subramaniaswami Temple at Marudhamalai to the jurisdiction of the city police.