ADVERTISEMENT

Three new police stations in Coimbatore to start functioning soon

May 24, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The new police stations allotted for Coimbatore city at Karumbukadai, Sundarapuram, and Kavundampalayam will start functioning soon

According to the Police Department, the new stations will function from two private buildings at Sundarapuram and Karumbukadai and a government building at Kavundampalayam. Jurisdiction limits for the new stations have been marked. Areas for patrols and other activities in these areas have also been identified.

As part of setting up the new stations, the State government will appoint inspectors and sub-inspectors. City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan has appointed 25 police personnel from the ranks of special sub-inspectors, head constables, grade-II constables and grade-I constables from the existing strength of the city police for the new stations.

It is learnt that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the new stations through videoconferencing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mr. Balakrishnan, the city police have sent a proposal to the Home Department, seeking to attach areas of the Coimbatore Corporation falling under the Thudiyalur and Vadavalli police stations to the jurisdiction of the city police. At present, these places under the Thudiyalur and Vadavalli police stations come under the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police. The proposal aims to bring places such as the Bharathiar University, the Government Law College, and the Subramaniaswami Temple at Marudhamalai to the jurisdiction of the city police.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US