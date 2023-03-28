Three new police stations allotted for Coimbatore to have 31 personnel each

March 28, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The three new police stations allotted for the Coimbatore City Police recently are ‘light police stations’ with a staff strength of 31 personnel each. The new stations will come up at Karumbukadai, Kavundampalayam and Sundarapuram.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced these stations, a few days after a car bomb explosion took place in front of Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu here on October 23.

Based on the announcement, the Home Department issued a Government Order (GO) on March 24 for the formation of the three stations and allocated funds for their expenditures.

Though three more new police stations at Irugur, Kalapatti (Coimbatore City) and Neelambur (Coimbatore District) were among the 10 new police stations sought by Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu, the Home Department did not sanction these stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources with the Coimbatore City Police said a request had been placed to allot the stations at Karumbukadai, Kavundampalayam and Sundarapuram as ‘heavy police stations’ with a strength of 80 personnel.

However, as per the GO, the three new police stations will have 31 personnel each - an inspector, two sub-inspectors, two head constables, nine Grade-I constables and 17 grade-II constables.