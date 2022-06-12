Three new COVID-19 cases in Salem
Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Salem and two cases in Erode district on Sunday. No new cases were reported in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Namakkal districts.
As per bulletin, there are 13 active cases each in Salem and Erode districts, two active cases in Dharmapuri and one case each in Namakkal and Krishnagiri districts.
