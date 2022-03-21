Three new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore
Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday. The Health Department said 11 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 49 active cases on Monday. The district’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.1 % on Sunday.
Tiruppur district reported three new cases on Monday. The district had 12 active cases and four patients from the district recovered from COVID-19.
