Coimbatore

Three new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district on Sunday reported three new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that three persons recovered from the disease on Sunday and the district had 28 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.4 % on Saturday when two new cases were reported. Tiruppur district did not report new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The district had two active cases of the disease. 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2022 7:49:25 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/three-new-covid-19-cases-in-coimbatore-district/article65473412.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY