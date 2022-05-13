Three new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district

May 13, 2022 21:19 IST

Coimbatore district on Friday reported three new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that one person recovered from the disease and the district had 21 active cases on Friday. The toll remained at 2,617 as no new deaths were reported.

Tiruppur district did not report any new cases on Friday. The overall toll remained at 1,052 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department and the district had two active cases.

