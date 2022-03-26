Three new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district

A total of three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday. The Health Department said that seven persons recovered from the disease and the district had 35 active cases on Friday. The toll remained at 2,617 as no new deaths were reported. After 10 days, Tiruppur district did not report any new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The overall toll remained at 1,052 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department and the district had 11 active cases.