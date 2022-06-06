Coimbatore

Three new cases of COVID-19 in Erode

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Erode district on Monday, taking the overall tally to 1,32,681. Five persons were under treatment.

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Salem and Namakkal districts on Monday. As per the bulletin issued by the Health department, there are two active cases each in both the districts.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2022 8:13:30 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/three-new-cases-of-covid-19-in-erode/article65500668.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY