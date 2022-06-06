Three new cases of COVID-19 in Erode
Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Erode district on Monday, taking the overall tally to 1,32,681. Five persons were under treatment.
No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Salem and Namakkal districts on Monday. As per the bulletin issued by the Health department, there are two active cases each in both the districts.
