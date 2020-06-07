Three new cases in Salem

Three COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Sunday.

According to health officials, the patients, including a middle-aged couple and a person from Thammampatti here have travelled to Salem from Chennai. The patients are undergoing treatment here.

Two COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Dharmapuri on Sunday.

According to officials, an 8-year-old girl and a 62-year-old male from the same family have tested positive for the disease and they have travelled to the district from Chennai.

The patients are undergoing treatment at the Dharmapuri Government Hospital.