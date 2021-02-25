Three MSMEs in Erode receive district-level awards for best performance

Erode Collector C. Kathiravan (fourth left) with the recipients of the district-level awards for best performing MSMEs in Erode. Special Arrangement

Erode

25 February 2021 00:16 IST

Three Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) were given awards and certificates of appreciation by the district administration here on Tuesday.

The MSME Department under the Commissionerate of Industries and Commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu, awards best performing enterprises at the State and district-level to encourage them. On February 18, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami distributed State-level awards to best MSMEs at Chennai.

On Tuesday, the District Collector presented the district-level awards and certificates of appreciation to R.G. Sundar and Company for 2016-17, Angel Starch and Food Private Limited for 2017-18, and S.B.B. Stainless Steel Fabrication for 2018-19 at the Collectorate. Officials said that the winners of the awards can allow their employees to wear labels, logo or distinctive badges with the symbol of the awards indicating the year of award and the entrepreneurs can also use the symbol on their letterheads or any advertisements along with the year of the award. G. Thirumurugan, District General Manager, MSMEs, S. Aravindan, Lead Bank Manager, and officials were present.

