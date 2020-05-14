Three more trains leave Coimbatore

As part of the efforts of sending the migrant workers to their hometowns, three more Shramik special trains were operated from the Coimbatore Junction here on Thursday.

The first train left for Bhadrak in Odisha at 11 a.m., which was followed by the train to Guwahati, Assam, at 4 p.m.

The third train was bound for Danapur, Bihar, which left at 6 p.m.

The first special train from Coimbatore to Assam was operated on Thursday, according to officials from the Salem Division of Southern Railway.

Each of the three trains had 24 coaches and transported 1,464 passengers. The workers were screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the Coimbatore Railway Station before they were allowed to board the trains.