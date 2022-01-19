Coimbatore

Three more trains get unreserved coaches

With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, the Railways have restored unreserved coaches in a phased manner in three trains.

A release from the Salem Railway Division said that unreserved accommodation will be restored in the following train services.

Train No. 12678 Ernakulam Junction – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express will have four general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches from January 20, Train No. 16235 Tuticorin – Mysore Express will have two luggage-cum-brake van coaches from January 21 while Train No. 22616 Coimbatore Junction – Tirupathi Express will have six general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches from February 8, the release said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2022 6:46:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/three-more-trains-get-unreserved-coaches/article38292198.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY