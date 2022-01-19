Three more trains get unreserved coaches

With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, the Railways have restored unreserved coaches in a phased manner in three trains.

A release from the Salem Railway Division said that unreserved accommodation will be restored in the following train services.

Train No. 12678 Ernakulam Junction – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express will have four general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches from January 20, Train No. 16235 Tuticorin – Mysore Express will have two luggage-cum-brake van coaches from January 21 while Train No. 22616 Coimbatore Junction – Tirupathi Express will have six general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches from February 8, the release said.