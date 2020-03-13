Coimbatore

Three more held in SBI bank burglary case

The Tiruppur district police arrested three more accused involved in the Kallipalayam State Bank of India (SBI) branch heist, police sources said on Thursday.

According to the sources, the accused are B. Ramajanappa (44), E. Rama Krishna Achariyar aka Balaraman Krishnan (35) (both natives of Tumakuru, Karnataka) and Mohammad Ishrar Khan from Rajasthan. While the first two were remanded in judicial custody, Khan is expected to be produced at Palladam District Magistrate by Saturday. On March 7, the police took Anil Kumar Panwar (38) of Bhondsi in Gurugram, Haryana district, in a five-day custody. He was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. In the burglary, the gang decamped with ₹ 18.97 lakh cash and 246 sovereigns of jewellery from the branch on February 22. The district police led by Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal recovered around 500 grams of gold jewellery and a portion of the cash, the sources said.

