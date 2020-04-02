Three more containment zones demarcated in Coimbatore

With 28 fresh cases of COVID-19 being confirmed on Wednesday, three more containment zones have been demarcated in Coimbatore. The number of containment zones rose to six, and the total number of positive cases stood at 34.

The new containment zones are in Mettupalayam, Pollachi and Anamalai from where 27 out of the 28 cases were reported. All the 27 persons had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference at Nizamuddin which was declared as COVID-19 hot spot in Delhi .

The Health Department had already demarcated containment zones at K.K. Pudur, Podanur and Ukkadam.

A senior official from the department said each containment zone would cover a five km radius with the houses of confirmed/suspected cases as the epicentre. The containment zone would be covered by a buffer zone of two km.

At Mettuapalayam, the containment zone’s epicentre has the houses of 21 persons who tested positive on Wednesday. This containment zone and buffer zone cover the entire town of Mettupalayam and 28 of the 33 wards of the municipality. As many as 32 persons from Mettupalayam had attended the religious conference and 11 tested negative.

At Anamalai, from where five persons contracted the virus, the containment zone primarily covers two wards. The containment zone at Pollachi was demarcated around the residences of two persons who tested positive.

Ukkadam was declared a containment zone as 17 persons from the Coimbatore Corporation limit, mainly from Ukkadam, were found to have attended the religious conference. Similarly nine persons from Annur also attended the event. The results of these 26 persons are awaited.

K.K. Pudur and Podanur were declared containment zones as they had one and five confirmed cases of COVID-19 respectively.

Health Department staff, including medical officers, health inspectors, sanitary inspectors, village health nurses, sector health nurses and volunteers, are conducting house-to-house visit in the containment zones to check whether anyone has symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cold, cough, sore throat and breathlessness, said the official.

Those found with these flu-like symptoms and the close contacts of those who tested positive for COVID-19 will have to remain in home quarantine for 28 days.

The Department has so far traced 82 persons from Coimbatore who attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference and 70 of them, including those who tested positive, were under observation in various hospitals.

The official said that several persons who attended the religious conference came forward to report it to the department and cooperated with it.

Containment zones in Namakkal

After 18 COVID-19 positive cases, all attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Nizamudddin, were reported in Namakkal on Tuesday, officials have declared three areas in Namakkal and two areas in Rasipuram and one area near Paramathi Velur as containment zones. Health officials have advised house quarantine for the patients’ kin.

Somasundaram, Deputy Director, Health Services said that the areas had been cordoned off and the kin of patients advised to be in house quarantine. As many as 101 persons had been quarantined.

